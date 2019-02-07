Q6 Cold Case Files: Closing Time

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -- It was September 30th, 1992. Richard "Rick" Goodsall, 39, was closing up the bar where he worked. He was viciously stabbed to the death in the kitchen he was trying to clean.
"I personally have never set foot in that tavern," said the victim's niece Shannon Welch.
For Rick's big brother Jeff, the pain is consuming. Time doesn't heal all wounds.
"I don’t mean to get emotional. I'm sorry. it's been a long time," he said.
Jeff was forced to deliver the crushing news of Rick's murder to other family members.
"My concern of course was for my dad," he said. "He looked at me and I knew he knew. "
Rick had been savagely murdered, his killers were on the run. They still are.
"They stabbed him something like 12 times, right in the heart," Shannon said.
"My dad's big concern, he talked to everyone he could, his concern was the pain and suffering," Jeff said. "Was it quick? But apparently, although violent, he didn't suffer. At least that's what they told my dad."
It's one of the only answers Jeff's father ever got. Witnesses told deputies Rick , who was the bar's janitor and bouncer, kicked out three troublemakers earlier in the night.
"They threatened him after that," he said. "He didn't know them. They were just rowdy in the bar."
And Rick had had enough. Could that be a motive for murder? All involved sure don’t think it was robbery.
"They only got $50, it wasn't much," Shannon said. "They didn't come for money. They came for him."
They didn't do much to cover their tracks. There were witnesses to their outburst at the bar. There was also physical evidence, some DNA, blood. Detectives did multiple search warrants, as Rick's father William Goodsall, continued to push for progress.
"He did everything he could to make sure they were taking it seriously," Jeff said. "He called them every single week, if he didn't call them, he went down in person. He wanted to know what the delay was, they said it was the lab, it's still at the lab."
Results that could crack the case never came. Justice never came. William Goodsall then turned his focus to Washington politicians, pleading with them for change to help deputies solve cases like Rick's.
"He sent letters to (senators,)" he said. "He told them 'something has to be wrong for the budget process to allow matters like that to be neglected. I've offered to pay myself to no avail.'"
That's just a portion of what one of his letters to Washington politicians said.
The family says they knew the detectives were trying, but it seemed even their hands were tied.
"My dad tried to stay with it as long as he could," he said. "You run out of energy after a while."
But detectives at the Spokane county sheriff's office never did. In December of 2018, they tried again. The same evidence, but newer, more advanced technology could finally either clear those rowdy bar suspects once and for all or put detectives on a new path.
The fact that someone is trying, that somebody still cares, is a victory to this family in itself.
"It would be really nice to know my uncle wasn't pushed the side and shoved into a pile of paperwork," Shannon said.
William Goodsall died back in 2006, reuniting with his late wife and son. The three down here, know their three loved ones up there, have to be smiling that justice could be closer than ever.
"It'd just be nice to know, that's all," Jeff said.
It's unclear when the DNA test results could be sent back to detectives. They are urging anyone with information to call them. Again, Rick Goodsall was murdered on September 30, 1992 at the Brass Faucet in Spokane Valley.