Q6 COLD CASE: 'I just miss my best friend': Newport murder investigation remains active five years later

NEWPORT, Wash. - This month marks exactly five years since a 50-year-old man came home from work and seemingly vanished. The remains of Marty Lang were finally recovered several months later.
The Pend Oreille County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency on the case. Lang's loved ones say the past five years have been filled with so much pain.
"I just miss my best friend," Marty's son Thomas said. "There is simply no way a single individual pulled this off unless he was comfortable around them and completely let his guard down."
The sheriff's office has continued to release little about the case, including the cause of Marty Lang's death. The sheriff said they want to protect the integrity of the investigation.
"We want to know what happened [to Marty Lang] and hold someone accountable," Sheriff Glenn Blakeslee said. "This is an active case in our department."
Marty Lang's body was found near Metaline Falls in November 2019. Deputies responded to the area of milepost six on Boundary Road for a report of skeletal remains found with some personal property. What exactly that property was, is something investigators won't elaborate on. The remains were located an approximate one-hour drive, if not more, from Marty's home.
Thomas provided a DNA sample to help make a positive identification that came in early 2020. He told KHQ in 2020 the discovery was a small step toward some level of closure, and had him more convinced than ever that this was a case of homicide.
"I don't want to say it was a good thing he was found the way he was, but in a way, it's like a big weight has been lifted off my shoulders," Thomas said in January 2020. "Now we know where he is. I feel like this is a big step in the right direction to get some kind of closure for my family."
"Our family is haunted," Marty's sister, Kimberley Lang Worthington, told KHQ. "We are haunted by the unknown. Is it a close friend or someone we are still in communication with? We don't know. I mean we are just haunted. Any little dribble of new information could be life changing for us."
Because for years, they have heard nothing. Lang disappeared in July 2017 after wrapping up a shift at work. Evidence points to Marty running several errands that day before returning to his trailer on Scotia Road. Before heading home, he also picked up the two dogs he shared with girlfriend, Lois Witten
"They loved him so very much," Lois said of the pups.
Everyone who knew Marty said the feeling was mutual, adding that the dogs were like children to him. The dogs were found fending for themselves when loved ones began looking for Marty after he wasn't returning calls. That's when they feared the worst, knowing he would never just abandon them in the summer heat.
"I believe with all my being that he was murdered," Lois said. "He would never have walked the distance [to where his body was found] from his place. He had a really bad hip. He was taken. And he was murdered."
Marty's son Thomas agrees.
The case has long troubled both law enforcement and the community. Searchers combed through the property where Marty lived, many describing the scene as that day as "eerie." Ground searchers and even drones circled the area with nothing helpful ever located.
Marty Lang's car was parked outside of his residence, but his water bottle and lunchbox from work were set down right outside the driver's side door. Family members believe whatever happened to Marty that day, must have occurred very suddenly. They initially hoped for answers, but the pain only grows with the passing years.
"My dad was and always will be the toughest man I've ever met," Thomas said. "It honestly doesn't seem real. To think five years have passed since I last got to talk to my dad, just doesn't seem possible. There are still times weekly that something happens and my first instinct is to pick up the phone and call my dad."
If you know anything that could help with the Lang case, Sheriff Blakeslee asks you call his office at (509) 447-3151. He said tipsters can stay anonymous.