Q6 COLD CASE: ‘The Little Witness’

LEWISTON, Idaho - It was August of 1976 when a 24-year-old mother of two seemingly vanished from her LC Valley home. Reports indicate Patricia "Patty" Otto was last seen wearing red slacks and a white top.
She left behind two young daughters.
“We were told she took off on her own,” her youngest daughter Suzanne Timms told KHQ.
Summer will mark 46 years since Patty’s many loved ones have last seen her. Lewiston police said Tuesday her case is classified as a missing person’s investigation. Suzanne is adamant it should be officially changed to a homicide.
“I can still remember the fear and knowing this wasn't right,” Suzanne said.
Patty should be living out her golden years today. Maybe doting on grandbabies while charming the world with that soft smile.
“My mom was a go-getter, full of energy,” she said. “She tried to please people and loved just being a mother, but for years, I grew up thinking she abandoned me. For 45 years, I have waited for my mother come home.”
A reunion Suzanne is now certain will never come. Suzanne has done extensive investigative work herself trying to piece together what happened all those years ago. She's obtained police records, kept extensive newspaper clippings and even dug through her own family archives trying to get answers.
One such discovery included a letter authored by the man she believes is responsible for her mom’s death.
"I might very well be insane... to where I should be put away,” a letter the accused killer wrote to a family member said.
"The things he says were so indicative of a guilty person who was distraught about the decision he made, but he wasn't going to tell anyone,” Suzanne said.
That man, Patty’s husband and Suzanne's father, Ralph Otto, has taken that secret to the grave if he did have anything to do with Patty’s disappearance. He died decades ago after legal troubles that began shortly after Patty was gone.
“He served four years for an attempted murder plot of a [Lewiston police employee],” Suzanne said. “But, his case was overturned, and he was released. He died within two years of being released. Any answers died with him.”
Suzanne says her dad was an alcoholic who made "incriminating statements about himself" after Patty was presumed killed. He was never charged with anything related to hurting of killing his wife.
At just 10 years old, Suzanne found herself without either of her parents. She and her beloved older sister, Natalie, were raised by relatives, who tried their best to calm the mind of a terrified little girl. And perhaps, a little witness.
“I had images in my mind of my mother being strangled... his hands around her neck, dragging her,” she said. “I was told that it was a bad dream. That that didn't happen.”
She now fears the images that never wavered were actually memories from that awful night.
For decades, there have been no leads on Patty’s case. Suzanne’s sister was passionate about finding out what happened to their mother. She passed away in May 2006 and Suzanne vowed to keep her sister’s passion going.
“My sister is pushing me to get answers,” she said.
And she believes she may have found them after learning of a Jane Doe discovery near Finley Creek, Oregon. The discovery came in 1978, about two years after Patty vanished. She believes there are far too many similarities for the doe to not be her mother.
“I'm a nurse... I don't just go by feelings, I want scientific evidence as well,” she said.
A forensic image of what the Jane Doe may have looked like seen on has a striking resemblance to both Patty and Suzanne. The coincidences, that she doesn’t believe are coincidences at all, don’t end there.
“The height, the weight, the skin, the hair, the clothing (red pants),” she said. “The one thing that gets me is the teeth. They can be lined up to my mother's x-ray. This is more than coincidental.”
Finley Creek is about three hours from Lewiston. Suzanne believes her father had help disposing the body, but has never found who that alleged helper could have been. As for a motive, she points to rumblings that her mother had met someone else. She says the Finley Creek Jane Doe was pregnant. Suzanne says no one close to her mother had any inkling she was pregnant when she disappeared. She now fears it was a secret her mother kept from everyone until her final moments.
“If Finley Creek Jane Doe is my mother, I believe she disclosed her pregnancy [to my dad] that night,” she said. “And I don’t think that conversation went well.”
In fact, the couple’s daughter fears it could have led to a murder.
Despite Suzanne’s beliefs, a record dated Sept. 11, 1978 from the Oregon State Medical Examiner states a comparison between Jane Doe and Patty were "clearly not a match." Suzanne has publicly wondered if that comparison conducted back in the late 70’s was mistakenly done with a different Jane Doe.
“They compared her to [another] Jane Doe body, not Finley Creek Jane Doe,” she said.
Suzanne says the easiest way to settle the matter once and for all is through a DNA comparison, but there is yet another setback. A Department of State police document dated July 9, 1990 obtained by Suzanne, states in part, "…it could not be determined how the victim died nor was the victim ever identified. The case was discussed with the Union County District Attorney. Because of the age of the case, he has authorized the destruction of the evidence. Case closed.”
“They cremated her,” she said.
Even so, Suzanne remains undeterred from trying to push the case forward. She’s hopeful some part of her mom is still out there. She refuses to believe after all these years of trying and hoping, it’s over. To her, it never will be until Patty Otto is home.
"We are continuing to work the [Finley Creek] gravesite,” she said. “[The Jane Doe] was found missing two hands, an arm and a pelvic bone. If we can find one of those bones, that's viable DNA. The state may have destroyed her clothing and her body, but they did not destroy our chances of closing this case.”
The family does have a financial reward for anyone who can help them find or positively identify Patty Otto’s remains. If you can help in any way, contact Lewiston Police or Crimestoppers.
For more on the case, search for the pages, "Patty’s Voice," "Finley Creek Jane Doe – Elgin, OR," and "Redgrave Research Forensic Services," on Facebook. The pages closely follow updates on Patty’s investigation and others.