SPOKANE, Wash. – There are an estimated 40,000 unidentified human remains in the United States. The Spokane County Medical Examiner reports our region has more than 20. For those who were murdered, the lack of identity means justice is unlikely.
For local cases, each unidentified remains case is featured on the Spokane Medical Examiner's website. The oldest case dates back to December of 1961. The man, believed to be approximately 60 years old, was found near Howard on the north bank of the Spokane River, according to reports. His fingerprints were taken, but no match was ever located.
"Given the sensitive nature of the information presented within this site, every effort has been made to present it in a way that is not offensive or uncomfortable for the viewer," the site states.
The most recent case listed on the page is from June of 2007. The adult male is estimated to be between the ages of 33 and 55. His remains were also found in the Spokane River near the Washington Street Bridge.
The description states, 'Adult male. Possibly of mixed race. This male was approximately 5 feet 3 inches - 5 feet 6 inches in height. The body was in an advanced stage of decomposition. The body weight is estimated to have been 130-180 pounds. There were no visible tattoos noted on the skin but some skin surfaces were missing due to advanced decomposition. Fingerprints were unobtainable. At the time that the body was recovered this man had only one remaining tooth. He may have had teeth lost after death. This man had sustained a traumatic jaw fracture that had been surgically repaired. There were two metal plates over the healing jaw fracture which was in the lower right jaw. (His own right side). These plates have been determined to be "Walter Lorenz" titanium plates. The jaw fracture could have occurred several years prior to the death. There was a previous nose fracture as well as a fracture to the left eyebrow ridge. This man would have had a scar in his left eyebrow area after the injury. It is possible that the jaw, nose, and eyebrow ridge fracture occurred in a single traumatic incident.'
The 2007 case also comes with images, something that is not a possibility for other cases. In September of 1999, the ME reports a single, left foot was located inside of a sock north of the Nine Mile Dam. They do have a DNA profile, but were never successful in locating a match.
There is a portion of the site for anyone with information to contact authorities.
"Use of the internet will greatly expand our reach in finding relatives or friends of these unidentified persons," the site states. "Images may include retouched facial photographs, photographs of tattoos, and/or personal effects found with the remains. These images may aid in the identification of an unidentified person. Images of clay reconstructions, computer enhancements/reconstructions and composite sketches may be presented. These fabricated images may not always resemble the individual as they actually appeared during life and are prone to error. They have been created to generate leads in the investigation and to enhance the possibility of successfully identifying any of these individuals."
Todd Matthews with the website database the 'Doe Network' applauds efforts like this that work to help those who cannot help themselves.
“I’ve heard it called the silent mass disaster,” he said. “It’s not a box of bones, or a femur. We’re talking about a human being. The [remains] always belong to somebody. They were someone’s uncle, aunt, cousin.”
Or in the case of 16-year-old Deanna Criswell, baby sister.
“It still hurts,” said Deanna’s sister Debee Renn.
It was fall of 1987 when Debee last saw her.
“I took her to the Greyhound station downtown,” she said. “I told her I loved her and to call me when she got there safe. She did that. And I never heard from her again.”
Debee says she knew her sister was Arizona bound from that Spokane bus station. She says her sister was troubled, and she did the best she could to try help.
“It still hurts,” she said. “It’s still really, really hard.”
The family now knows Deanna was heading to a see man nearly twice her age. Debee says that man, William ‘Bill’ Knight, preyed on the teenager’s vulnerability.
“She kept running away,” she said.
Debee has kept an envelope full of baby photos, the toddler years and even high school images of Deanna. It also contains letters Deanna would write to their mother during stints away from home.
“I didn’t run away to hurt you but to stop hurting you… I hated hurting you so I ran,” Debee read. “I do love you with all of my heart. [Deanna] wrote this in 1985.”
Law enforcement have told the family they believe Deanna only lived days once she made it to Arizona. Her unidentified body was located by a transient. Debee says they were told she had been shot multiple times.
“She was really decomposed when they found her,” Debee said. “It was November but it was so hot out. They [believed she had been deceased for] about two weeks.”
Deanna had no ID on her. Her fingerprints and DNA were not in any government database. There was no way for Arizona law enforcement to track down her name. For years, Deanna was only known as 'Jane Doe 19.'
“It’s still really hard [to think about],” she said.
The case quickly went cold, but Debee says she appreciates the investigators who kept trying. She says years after Deanna was killed, detectives were able to match DNA found on her body to Knight.
“[Knight] committed armed robberies,” she said. “Five years after he was put in jail [for the robberies], he died. When the detective found him [five years after that], he thought he’d find her too. But it was another dead end.”
Debee says it’s nothing short of stunning to her that this entire murder investigation was playing out for years, all for her sister. A sister she didn’t even know was deceased, let alone murdered. She says their family did attempt to file a missing person’s case back in the late 80’s, but because Deanna had a documented history of running away, they didn’t have much luck.
“I thought she just didn’t want to be found,” she said. “We went [almost] 28 years without any answers. My dad would look… every night.”
It would take a family member scrolling a website called the Doe Network to finally crack the case. Debee says her aunt and uncle saw a facial reconstruction mold created after Deanna’s remains were exhumed to try to get some closure on the case.
“[The investigator, Tom Mooney] sent all of us DNA kits [after relatives saw the facial mold online],” she said. “I took my mom’s and my own. My dad’s. On February 12th, we found Deanna. After all those years.”
Matthews says cases like Deanna's are motivation to keep going for the Doe Network and other similar websites. He believes the statistic of 40,000 unidentified human remains in our country may be far too conservative.
"Honestly, it's been an ambiguous number for years," he said.
But whatever it is, he believes it's one too many. And he wants to help through his page. It's been a passion of his since the late 1990's, and he feels compelled to keep doing what he can to be an advocate.
"The Doe Network is a volunteer organization," he said. "Anyone can come on here and come look at cases. You might have seen something you don't realize. If you have a little information on a case, you could solve a mystery, sometimes decades old. A lot of people think this is a morbid hobby because these are unidentified human remains, but it's really not. We are just trying to help ID people who have no identity."
People, children, like Deanna Criswell. Forever 16.
"She was amazing," Debee said. "[I think had she survived, right now she'd be] taking care of her kids. I know she would have been a good mom."
Matthews encourages anyone touched by this report to search out information on your particular region's unidentified human remains cases, or look at what is listed nationally on both the Doe Network and Namus.