SPOKANE, Wash. – After nearly eight years since he was reported missing, remains of Bret Snow have been positively identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner.
Despite Snow’s body not being located for several years, SCSO detectives moved forward with charges for four people in connection to Snow’s murder. Prosecutors believed Snow was likely beaten to death and then dismembered. Snow’s family continued to beg anyone with information on where his remains were discarded to come forward.
“We just want to give him a proper burial,” Snow’s mother told KHQ in 2021. “Anyone would want that for their child. It would be so much easier just knowing.”
This Spring, they finally got the call bone fragments found were positively matched to Snow via DNA. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.