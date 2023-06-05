"When I got that phone call, it was quite the shock," she said. "It was a phone call I didn't think I would get."
It was the detective who worked the case tirelessly since Brett was first reported missing in 2015. DNA confirmed remains found in the Spokane River were in fact her son.
"It's a confirmation he's there...they did find a part of him, so that is a good thing," she said. "It doesn't completely bring closure, but it is something."
Something that may never have happened without the tenacity of Spokane County Medical Examiner Dr. Veena Singh and her team of investigators.
"It's so meaningful," Dr. Singh said. "That's what we are here for right? The families, the service to the family and to the community. Whenever we have someone come in as an unknown, we take that as an obligation to find out who they are. To give them back their name."
In this case, Bret's case, two small skull fragments were found in the Spokane River. One in 2018 by someone fishing, and another in 2020 in a different spot. Miraculously, despite their small size, both individuals who found the fragments called the discovery in giving Dr. Singh's office giving them a chance at an ID.
"There are a lot of observant people in the area," she said.
Initially, no one suspected the two discoveries were connected. They were stored as unidentified remains, one, or two, of more than 20 cases with some dating back to 1961. Because of Forensic Genetic Genealogy and the company Othram, who specializes in it, that number of those rendered nameless is shrinking.
"Everybody matters, everyone deserves to have a name," Dr. Singh said. "Families deserve to know what happened to their person."
And lay them to rest. Something Lori is now working with the ME to finally be able to do for her Bret.
"I just really appreciate everything they've done for my family," Lori said of SCSO, prosecutors, and anyone else who worked her son's case.
The funding of this testing came from the American Rescue Plan. The money allows investigators to utilize DNA technology to get long awaited answers.
One question that was answered in this case years ago is who was responsible for Snow's death. Despite Snow’s body not being located for several years, SCSO detectives moved forward with charges for four people in connection to Snow’s murder.