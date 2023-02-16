CHESAW, Wash. – Thursday marks one year since a couple was found shot to death on their property in Okanogan County. Detectives quickly identified 26-year-old Dylan Jay Harrington as the murder suspect. Despite help from multiple local, state and even federal agencies, Harrington has still not been located.

“No new leads or tips have been reported on the whereabouts of Dylan Harrington,” OCSO told NonStop Local via email Thursday. “The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office continues to work closely with WSP, US Customs and Border Patrol and the Spokane office of the US Marshals Service in an attempt to locate Harrington.”

The tragedy began on Feb. 13, 2022, when a truck belonging to 80-year-old Dave and his 66-year-old wife Geralyn was spotted, seemingly abandoned. For three days, loved ones searched for the beloved couple. Law enforcement joined the efforts and by Feb. 16, their remains were located on their Chesaw property.

Within days, deputies released Harrington’s photo. They believe he was squatting nearby and stealing resources from Dave and Ger.

“It’s been one year,” Dave’s daughter, Debbie Springer, said. “It’s difficult.”

There’s no other way to put it. The couple was shot to death as loved ones believe they were checking on their property. They had noticed some strange activity on their power bill. A routine trip that led them to their killer — a killer who went to great lengths to try to conceal their remains.

“They were found behind their trailer,” Debbie said. “He attempted to burn them. Then he put plywood over them.”

The kind of crimes that just don't happen in places like Chesaw.

“Until they do, right?” Debbie said.

Dave and Gerlayn, or Ger as everyone called her, had done it. They had achieved the ultimate life goal.

“They were happy,” Debbie said.

A union that was brought together by an unlikely, and unknowing, matchmaker.

“I introduced them,” Debbie said. “They got married in 1999.”

The 20-plus years that followed were filled with doting on grandkids and their pups. The couple had a reputation of being extremely hard and dedicated workers. They also loved music and had a garden described as pristine.

They also loved their land near Chesaw. It is widely considered to be a pretty and peaceful area, but it was there that the prime of their golden years turned black in an instant.

“It's beautiful up there, but we couldn't keep it,” Debbie said. “(Dylan Harrington) lived in a homestead down below (Dave and Ger’s) property. He had broken into one of their sheds. I think that they had gone up to check on the property. He shot them dead right then.”

Harrington wasn’t someone any of them knew. But they do recall spotting him lurking in the area before the couple’s bodies had been found. When the case was still a missing person’s investigation.

“My husband saw him,” she said. “He dove under the homestead, to hide. He was there the next day when the cops came to look — for them, not (Harrington) — without knowing (that it was a double murder.)”

The accused killer may have stuck around during those preliminary searches, but since then, he has disappeared. And that fact, the family says, is absolutely terrifying.

“He could do it again to anybody, anywhere,” Debbie warned. “That's why we need help.”

Because for now, Dave and Ger’s many loved ones are stuck. The emotions of worry and fear can often overshadow their grief.

“Give us some peace," pled Debbie. "Tell us where he is. We can't go on. Someone out there knows something.”

There is an arrest warrant for Harrington for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of unauthorized removal or concealment of a body with national extradition.

Harrington is 26 years old, stands around 5’9, weighs 145 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. Law enforcement stresses extreme caution if you see Harrington as he is considered armed and dangerous. Call 911 immediately if you see him.

If you have any information at all on the homicide, you can call OCSO at 509-422-7232 and select option four.