SPOKANE, Wash. -- After 62 years, Spokane Police have finally solved one of Washington's most heinous cold cases. Spokane Police say DNA has tied John Reigh Hoff, who was 20 at the time of the homicide, to the kidnapping, sexual assault, and murder of 9-year-old Candy Rogers in 1959.
Hoff died by suicide in 1970. Police say he had never even surfaced as a person of interest until they sent DNA found on the little girl's remains to specialized DNA laboratory, Othram Inc. in Texas.
"Not at all, he was nowhere in print, in police reports...nothing," said Sgt. Zach Storment of their suspect. "He wasn't on our radar (at all) until Sept. 6th of this year."
That's when SPD heard back from Othram, and approached the Hoff family. Within 45 minutes of Storment calling Hoff's daughter asking for help solving a cold case, she was at police headquarters willing to do whatever she could to help. While her DNA did confirm they were on the right path with Hoff as the killer, they still secured a search warrant to exhume his body for further DNA analysis to be absolutely certain.
This month, Storment delivered the news that after more than six decades, they had identified Candy's killer to surviving relatives, in person.
"You can see, I'm pretty emotional about this myself," Storment said. "I'm not bringing them closure, peace is not a thing in all this, but what I did see is there is some stress relief. That's my opinion. (Members of Candy Rogers') family are feeling some stress relief, but the Hoff family is in a way, absorbing it. What they believed about their father and growing up has been forever changed."
Joanne Poss, Candy's cousin, says her heart truly goes out to the Hoff family. She says when Sgt. Storment told her that the Hoff family had his remains moved so he would no longer be buried in the same Spokane cemetery as Candy, she was overcome with emotion and gratitude.
"I was moved," she said. "Totally moved. That means it also impacted them. Not just us, but them too. It's in a different way, but it doesn't mean they don't hurt. I know they do, and I'd like to thank them."
Joanne was just 13 when Candy was killed. She too lived in Spokane and saw the way the murder changed the community forever. She recalls family members searching that night, and the agony of hearing Candy's body had been recovered days later.
"It changed our lives," she said. "You always think, that happens to other families. You never think it will happen to your own."
Ahead of Friday's press conference, Joanne says Sgt. Storment came to her home to lay out specifics of the case.
"Nobody really spoke, he did all the talking and we just listened," she said. "It was hard, but when it was all over, it was like, thank you. We needed to know."
Those details were relayed in a lengthy press conference where multiple officers spoke to the impact this horrific case had on each of them trying to solve it.
"We had three generations of law enforcement who worked on this case," said. Lt. Troy Tiegen. "From my personal experience, when a case like this goes unsolved, it leaves you hollow."
He said what happened to Candy really was as disturbing as it gets. It rocked the entire town, many saying it took Spokane's innocence.
"Nothing like this should ever happen to a child, yet it did, and it happened here," he said.
Candy Rogers vanished in March of 1959 while selling Camp Fire mints. Hundreds of volunteers combed through the entire region, searching mile after mile for days.
"One of those men noticed a knee sticking out of a brush pile," Storment said. "The search was over, not ending well. The cause of death was determined to be strangulation. There were very obvious signs of sexual assault. Her feet were bound."
Candy's body was found in a wooded area in Northwest Spokane County. She had been strangled to death by her own clothing. Police meticulously preserved all physical evidence they could.
"Every detective was involved," Storment said. "From both the city and county."
But year after year, leads quickly cooled. They had suspects, but none were a match to the DNA found on the little girl. Passing time, and advancements in technology, proved to be exactly what the case needed. Sgt. Storment said without the help of Othram Inc, this case would likely remain unsolved.
"He's a hero to me," Storment said of the company's CEO. "I want to thank him for solving this case."
SPD still doesn't know how Hoff lured the little girl, and are still uncertain if they even knew each other.
"One of the typical questions that comes up... was there a relation between John Hoff and Candy?" Storment said. "We go back to the Campfire Girls. John had a step-sister who was 10 at the time, and a member of Campfire Girls. She happened to be Candy's 'big sister' in the program helping her become a Campfire Girl.
Storment said he spoke to that step-sister, who was absolutely heartbroken by the news. She told Storment she recalled crying to Hoff over the loss of her friend Candy. She did not recall them ever being in contact.
"She's devastated by this as well," he said.
There are many who are. Many who will be forever changed by what happened that March night in 1959. But Candy's family says at least now they know. They have answers, something they say they owe to the dedication of Sgt. Zach Storment and his entire unit.
"I want to say (to those detectives,) thank you very, very much," Joanne said. "All of them from the beginning to this final closure, it had to have been hard of them too, but they will never realize how great they have made us feel; what they have done for us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts."
