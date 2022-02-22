OKANOGAN COUNTY, Wash. - Detectives continue to search for a killer after a couple was found dead at their property near Chesaw. So far, no arrests have been made in the case.
The Okanogan County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) identified the victims as Dave and Gerlyn Covey. The investigation has been called a joint effort with Washington State Patrol's Crime Scene Response Team and the OCSO. On Tuesday, the sheriff disclosed little new information in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.
An autopsy for the couple has still not been conducted, the sheriff confirmed. Okanogan County Coroner David Rodriguez said they are reliant on outside agencies for help with cases like this one.
"Coroners in our state are not doctors," he said. "We are scene investigators. If our scene requires an autopsy, we go to a forensic pathologist."
In years past, a request for assistance from one in the state was an easier process. He says he was able to secure help from Snohomish County for the Covey's autopsy, and anticipates that being concluded by week's end.
"I called (the doctor with Snohomish County), and I presented my dilemma and everything I'm going to need for this case," he said.
Still, in his field, you never know when you will need assistance again. Rodriguez said the shortage of staff and resources within the entire medical community continues to impact his line of work, and it's left him concerned.
"(The shortage of resources, staff) is impacting us just like your local hospital and your local clinic, but usually we're not in the public eye," he said.
But they are now as the industry shortages have gotten worse, with no relief in sight.
"I don't think 'crisis' is too strong of a word right now," he said.
Larger counties like Spokane and King have medical examiners, staff, and facilities to try to keep up with their region's own specific demand while also facing the same issues.
"The rest of us 32 other counties have to scramble and find a forensic pathologist when we need autopsies," Rodriguez told KHQ. "We've been able to do that in the past, but the pool of forensic pathologists has shrunk so dramatically."
He added that it has led to notifications from larger agencies that counties like his can't count on that guaranteed, same help when it comes to necessary autopsies.
"We all got letters saying we can no longer take on your cases too," he said. "That left us with zero options."
That means cases, like the Covey's, are put on hold until someone can assist. He says he explained the situation to officials in Snohomish County and is grateful they are able to assist.
"This is very tragic and our need now is dire," he said. "It's an emergency."
He said a line of work that was once so rewarding is now at times overshadowed by something else.
"Right now, I'd say it's more frustrating because of the challenges we have," he said. "I'm calling families and saying, 'This is what I have to do. This is what my office has to do.' But we have to get in line, and that slows everything down. I have to tell law enforcement, 'Before you can do this, the coroner's office has to do that.' There's a lot of frustration."
Rodriguez, echoed by other Washington coroners KHQ spoke with by phone Tuesday, all say this issue is problem that is being felt nationally. He encourages anyone out there considering a career in forensic pathology to go for it.
"There is a giant need," he said. "If you're worried about being employed after completing your education... your worry will be about where you want to go. There is such a dire need."