SPOKANE, Wash. — It's been approximately three years since a backlog reduction project was launched in Washington. The goal was to tackle the thousands of untested sexual assault kits throughout the state. When the efforts began, there were roughly 10,000 kits yet to be tested. That number is now down to approximately 1,700.
"The past three years have certainly yielded great successes," WSP Spokesman Chris Loftis said.
But there is still progress yet to be made. Back in 2019, a 45-day benchmark was set by the legislature when it came to processing sexual assault kits. The goal was supposed to be hit by May of 2022, but WSP will fall short. Loftis says at this point, they can confidentially say 90-95% of new kits will meet that turnaround. He blames COVID related struggles for why it isn't at 100%.
"We've all suffered through the pandemic—supply line, vendors, machinery—all of those things have been delayed," he said. "But we kept pushing, State Patrol, we kept pushing. We're not quite there yet, but we will be. And in a matter of months, not a matter of years."
Loftis noted the benefits of this program have been far-reaching. "Not only has it been an effort to show respect to the survivors, it's had real law enforcement value to states all across the country."
MORE INFO:
- Since the backlog reduction project began, a little more than 2,500 older kits WSP tested yielded usable DNA to upload to CODIS, the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System.
- 1,400 of those had ‘hits’—DNA information already in the system.
- 1,100 of those were linked to specific offenders already in the database.
- 270 matched to other independent cases, indicating a serial offender. The information gathered could help investigators in Washington, as well as other states, apprehend serious potential threats to public safety.