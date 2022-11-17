Low clouds and a thick fog layer made for some dreary days this week. And while it can be a drag...you may just find yourself missing that fog as we head into the weekend. I know, crazy, right?! Let me explain...
That fog was actually helping to insulate from the coldest possible temperatures at night and in the early mornings this week. Now that it's gone, skies are clear and winds are light, we'll be feeling some of the coldest temps of an already chilly fall season through the weekend, especially in the mornings, with Spokane seeing readings flirting with single digits Friday and Saturday mornings.
At least we'll have the sunshine to comfort us, that sticks around through Sunday.
Temperatures look to FINALLY start warming up early next week, but the shift brings moisture with it and a chance for snow in Spokane by Monday night.
Make sure you're staying on top of the forecast next week, especially if you're Turkey Day travels take you over any of our mountain passes!
-Blake