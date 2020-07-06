(NBC News) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick signed a deal with the Walt Disney Company to create a docu-series on race and social injustice.
The deal with Kaepernick's production company, RA Vision Media, and Disney was announced Monday. The partnership includes all Disney platforms.
ESPN Films is producing the series, which is expected to provide opportunities for minority producers and directors.
32-year-old Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season when he took a knee during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
