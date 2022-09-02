SPOKANE, Wash. - Columbus Street will be closed from Springfield Avenue to Trent Avenue for four weeks beginning Sept. 6. The closure will be necessary as contractor crews with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) continue.
Travelers will be detoured to Desmet Avenue where they can turn north or south at the intersection of Desmet Avenue and Hamilton Avenue.
WSDOT recommended that travelers find different routes if they are driving in the area.
You can find up-to-date conditions on the WSDOT Travel Alerts page.