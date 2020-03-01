Six Davenport families are trying to put their lives back together after a devastating apartment fire left them without a home this week.
Davenport resident Christine Jenkins lives down the road from the Cottonwood Springs Apartments in Davenport. On Thursday, she saw smoke pouring from the building. She has friends who live there, and said the smoke, fire and water damage took almost everything they have.
She said it's heartbreaking to see them lose so much, but she still has hope for their futures.
"It's really neat to see how the community responded and wrapped their arms around these folks," Jenkins said. "I just want to expand the community a little bit and get more awareness out there and as much help as we can get for these folks."
She said the families all have a place to stay for the short term, but they don't have any permanent solutions lined up yet. A Facebook donation page has been set up to help them all move forward.
