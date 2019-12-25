Achilles the cat finds his forever home
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A neighborhood cat that was allegedly abused by elementary school students and left for dead back in October has been adopted.
KHQ introduced you to Achilles the cat back in the fall after SCRAPS reported that a man brought the cat in, claiming he saw kids from Logan Elementary School kicking and tormenting him.
SCRAPS took Achilles to help rehabilitate him from a dislocated pelvis and hip surgery.
After months of recovery in a foster home, Achilles has now found his forever home. A woman from Seattle named Lauren adopted him and took Achilles home to Seattle.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.