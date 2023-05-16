SPOKANE, Wash. - Ever wonder where songwriters get their inspiration? It might be time for you to find out!
On May 17, four local award-winning singers/songwriters will be at the Bing Crosby Theater to share the secrets behind their magic!
Tickets can be purchased online for $17, and the event starts at 7 p.m.
The featured artists featured include:
- Jesse Quandt, a military veteran who has opened for multiple big-name acts, including Cole Swindell, Brian White, Ned Ledoux, Casey Donahue, LoCash, and Tim Rushlow. Jesse has collected three Inland Northwest Country Music Association Awards (IN-CMA)!
- Carli Osika, Nashville-songwriter veteran and winner of the 2022 Favorite Solo Act from IN-CMA, Carli has risen as a regional powerhouse for her honest performances.
- Joey Anderson, another military veteran who has opened for national acts including Jason Michael Carroll, Ward Davis, Sunny Sweeney, Colby Acuff, David Rameiz, and Logan Mize. Joey has won multiple songwriting awards and has garnered six IN-CMA awards over the past four years.
- Sam Leyde, a front man for the popular regional group, Sam Leyde Band. Sam has won multiple songwriting awards from IN-CMA and Nightlife Northwest, in addition to numerous other local awards. He also won the 2019 Idaho's Got Talent competition! He has also opened for multiple country music stars, including Jason Michael Carrol, Jackson Dean, Ryan Griffin, and Kameron Marlowe.
You couldn't ask for a better group of talents! So head down to the Bing and take advantage of this rare opportunity for a peak inside the minds of some of our area's most celebrated artists.