CHENEY, Wash. - A candlelight vigil will be held on Monday, May 1 for Brayden Bahme, the sophomore who died in an accident at Cheney High School on Friday last week.
The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. on Crunk's Field in Cheney.
Attendees are asked to bring their own white candle and wear blue in honor of Brayden. The number "7," Brayden's number on the Cheney soccer team, can be worn as well. If you have any, fishing gear can be brought for donation to local youth fishermen, in honor of Brayden "Fish Pockets" Brahme.
The details of the incident have been kept private at the request of the family, though a statement released by the superintendent stated Brayden died after an accident Friday afternoon during P.E. class. He was transported to a hospital, where he later died due to his injuries.
A GoFundMe was started by the family to help raise costs for his funeral and to support the family while they take time to grieve. The $10,000 goal has been surpassed, raising over $26,000 by Monday afternoon. The family has stated excess donations will be used for a youth fishing program in Brayden's honor.