PULLMAN, Wash. - Calling all cat owners, Washington State University wants to hear from you!
There are any number of reasons cat servants choose the food they feed their feline overlord, from diet restrictions to a picky eater. If you feed your cat wet food at least once a week, WSU would like you to review some cat food in two-day lab.
Don't worry! You will only evaluate the aroma, appearance, and texture of the cat food. You will not be eating it. (Unless you want to, maybe?)
Panelists must participate both days, but it won't take long. If you have a half-hour of spare time between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on May 16-17, you can head to Room 146 of the FSHN building.
Participants must be at least 18 years old, be the owner of one or more cats, and must feed wet food at least once a week. For completing both days of the study, you will receive a $10 gift card to Ferdinand's!
Contact Beata Vixie at bvixie@wsu.edu with any questions.