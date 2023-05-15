Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms followed by near record high temperatures this week... Scattered thunderstorms are expected through the middle of the week with the highest chances through Wednesday during the afternoon and evening hours especially in the mountains. Thunderstorms will be slow moving and capable of producing brief torrential rain. Some storms may produce debris flows in steep terrain or flash flooding especially near burn scars. Later this week temperatures will warm up even further with record or near record high temperatures forecast for many locations on Friday and Saturday. Low temperatures will also be abnormally warm through the week, with some readings setting records for warm night time temperatures. Even through air temperatures will be warm, water temperatures remain very cold. Cold water temperatures and strong currents will pose a risk of hypothermia and drowning.