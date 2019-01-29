The City of Spokane has installed two new speed cameras in the Ridgeview and Willard school zones the North Hills neighborhood.
Both Ridgeview and Willard Elementary schools have seen several complaints about drivers speeding through the school zone.
A recent study done found that 9 out of 10 drivers were over the 20 mile-per-hour speed limit in school zones before and after classes.
Back in 2016, the City of Spokane installed two speed cameras at two other school zones in the city. Speeding tickets dropped 20 percent from 2016 to 2017 in the area.