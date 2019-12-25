Coeur d' Alene, ID- Several members of the Central Dispatch Center in Coeur d' Alene received the Idaho Public Safety Communications Team of the Year Award.
This award was given to the dispatchers who were working on July 4th during the shooting at the City Park in Coeur d' Alene.
The dispatchers were nominated by the supervisor who was working that night.
Pictured from left to right: Guy Butterfield, Jennifer Nixon, Lindsey Robinson, Cheryl Hallgren, Kayla Asher, Riley Noesen and Lt. Ward Crawford.
