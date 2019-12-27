Coeur d' Alane, ID- For the fourth year, the Coeur d'Alene Police Department's Community Action team donated toys to the Kootenai Health Foundation and Sacred Heart's Children's Hospital for pediatric patients. The toys will be distributed to children throughout the year. Pictured from left to right: (back row) Coeur d’Alene Police Department Community Action Team members, Kyle Cannon, Caleb Hutchison, Eric Nordman, and Don Craft. (Front row) Kootenai Health Pediatric Services staff, Ann Cehr, RN, Anna Werner, RN, and Hinah Parker, M.D.
Coeur d' Alene Police Department Community Action team donates toys to local hospitals
