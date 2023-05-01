SPOKANE, Wash. - Riverfront Eats returns this year, offering food trucks and vendors for hungry Spokanites to hit up every Tuesday through August!
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., head to the Howard St. Bridge in Riverfront Park to enjoy a bite to eat from local businesses. If that wasn't great enough already, beginning in June, live music will add a side of ambience to your meal!
The first Riverfront Eats day of the season will be Tuesday, May 2, with featured food trucks including Tacos Camargo, Kona Ice, Mixed Plate, Big Rod's Texas BBQ, Skewers. and Surge Coffee to visit.
Whether it's a quick bite on your lunch break or a stop during a leisurely stroll through the park, you can't go wrong with the fantastic fare on offer at Riverfront Eats.