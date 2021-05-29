"The real meaning of Memorial Day is to honor the fallen whether they fell at home or in the combat zone." Nick Richardson, founder, and CEO of Greater Veterans Spokane said.
Nick is a Spokane native who went away to serve his country in 1999 and joined the Army. When he came back, he saw the need for more veteran support.
He created his non-profit organization to provide services and a safe community for veterans and will soon have a recreational center called the E.V.A.C. Center which stands for "Every Veterans Assistance Center."
If you want to get involved with Greater Veterans of Spokane or would like to make a donation...visit https://www.gr8terveterans.com/.