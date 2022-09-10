MEAD, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) is set to host its inaugural "Step to Remember" fundraiser will tomorrow in Mead.
The first responders who compete in the "stair stepper challenge" will climb 110 floors in remembrance of the twin towers and those who died in the line of duty that day.
Law enforcement who participate in the event will do so in full gear, which weighs about 30-40 lbs. Members of the public and the military who wish to participate will have the choice to use gear, which will be provided, or not.
The challenge will run from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., but it won't be the only activity. There will also be a beer garden from 2-8 p.m. where SCSO will hold an auction and raffle with donations they have received from the public in recent weeks.
All the proceeds will be split evenly between "Behind the Badge Foundation" and "Washington State Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation."
Both organizations help take care of the families who are left behind when their loved ones die in the line of duty in Washington State.
The event will take place at 14017 N Newport Hwy, Mead, WA 99021. You can find more information on how to participate here.