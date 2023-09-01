CHATTAROY, Wash. - Ten Riverside High School football players were deemed ineligible to play at tonight's football game after missing two practices.
The game is scheduled to begin after the two-hour "Rise as One" charity fundraiser to help victims of the Oregon Road Fire which began near Elk two weeks ago, rapidly spreading in size and destroying over 120 homes and 250 outbuildings before firefighters were able to stop its forward momentum.
This is not a decision made by Riverside or the school district. According to Riverside Superintendent, Doctor Ken Russell, the ineligibility is due a rule from the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA), which limits student eligibility after consecutive missed practices.
Although he is unaware of each player's unique situations, Russell said several of them missed practices due to fire evacuations and by helping protect the community by helping to establish fire lines and through other volunteer efforts.
Russell said Riverside administrators have been going back and forth with the WIAA for around a week, trying to resolve the issue. While he acknowledges schools must be consistent with the WIAA regulations, he believes these are extenuating circumstances.
Riverside is set to face off against their non-league opponent, St. Maries of Idaho, at tonight's game. Russell said St. Maries did not take any issue with the 10 boys playing in the match.
Regardless of the final decision regarding eligibility, all players will still be at the game, whether on the field or in the stands, supporting their community.
The fundraiser runs from 5-7 p.m, with kick-off scheduled just after. If you’re not able to make it tonight, you can still donate to the fund by visiting the Innovia website!