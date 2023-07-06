LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - After a three-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the Greater Spokane Valley Rotary Club's soapbox derby returns for the 14th annual Challenge Race!
This family fun event will be get rolling on Saturday, July 8 from 10 a.m. at Pavilion Park and offers a thrilling experience to kids and adults with special needs! Attendance and participation is free, but racers must pre-register. All proceeds from sponsors will benefit Joya and HOPE School!
Around 10 locals will have the memorable opportunity to speed down a hill near Pavilion Park two-at-a-time, with potential speeds around 20 miles per hour! Firefighters will be there with a reader to clock speeds. Each racer will be paired with one driver (usually a parent) who operates the breaks and races with them. The racecars accelerate thanks to gravity, slowing back down with a pully-brake system. There will also be hay bales at the bottom, just in case!
Each driver has to go through a bit of training before hitting the streets, so be sure to contact Heather Shelling with the Rotary Club as soon as possible by calling 509-939-3095.
Molter Road will be shut down from Country Vista Drive through east Sprague Avenue while the race is underway, so be prepared to detour if you're passing through. After the race will be a BBQ, so come hungry for lunch!