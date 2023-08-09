PULLMAN, Wash. — The 33rd annual National Lentil Festival is right around the corner. The Pullman Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the one-day event for August 19!
The event will start at 7:30 a.m. with the Tase T. Lentil 5k Fun Run. It will start at the Pullman Depot Heritage Ctr Lot.
Following the run, at 9:00 a.m. the 3-on-3 Hoop Classic begins at the Spring Street Lot.
Make sure to make your way over to Main Street at 12:00 p.m. to see the WSECU Grand Parade that will feature Lil' Lentil Royalty, Tase T. Lentil, WSU athletic teams and many more!
After these opening festivities, the festival officially opens in Reaney Park at 1:00 p.m.
The Lentil Land Kid's Area will be open from 1:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. which will feature arts and crafts, face art, inflatables and more!
Another fun place to visit is the Science Tent, sponsored by Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories. They will have engineering, circuit and coding activities.
At 2:00 p.m., the main stage will have Jerry Lee Ines for their first musical performance of the day. After, there will be a Lentil Q&A Panel at the Gazebo with local farmers and chefs ready to answer your questions.
The Lil Lentils Coronation and Pulse Family of the Year will be announced at 3:00 p.m. Following this, James Redfern will perform!
Cody Beebe and the Crooks will then be on the mainstage at 4:55 p.m. and make sure to get in line and get a free bowl of chili from the world's largest lentil chili bowl.
At 6:30 p.m. on the mainstage, Jerry Lee and the Groove will perform following the sports awards announced at the Gazebo.
To end the night, Eclectic Approach will be the last performance of the night with the festival wrapping up at 10:00 p.m.!
For more information about the festival and the full schedule of events visit the Lentil Festival website HERE.