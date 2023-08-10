SPOKANE, Wash. — A stunning $4.95 million house has just been put on the market in Spokane.
RMG Real Estate Network - Keller Williams Realty Spokane listed the house at 8719 S Palouse Hwy. The 11,762 square foot house sits on 15.67 acres of land.
This house has 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, 2 living rooms, a chef's kitchen, dining and settee areas, a pantry, library, theatre room, fully equipped guest apartment, game room and a fitness area that can be converted into any space you want.
Outside there are multiple outdoor living spaces, Italian water fountains, grass bocce ball court, vegetable and flower gardens, fruit tree orchard, motor court with three garages and a large shop.
To see the full listing and all of the property features, visit the realty site here.