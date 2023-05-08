SPOKANE, Wash. - A performance lab will showcase the skill and talent of seven local dancers at 12 Minutes Max Spokane.
12 Minute Max aims to foster experimental and new works from local performers in dance and film. Curated artists will present 12 minutes or less of material in development, while the audience gets a first look at works-in-progress and new performances.
Developed first in Seattle in 1981, 12 Minutes Max now has programs in numerous locations, including Vancouver, B.C., Bellingham, Chicago, and Houston! This will be the first program held in Spokane in what curators hope will become an annual opportunity for local dancers.
To catch these talented performances, you can purchase tickets online!
The event will start at 7 p.m. on May 18-19 at Vytal Movement Dance Space on south Howard St. in Spokane. Ticket are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and veterans with ID, and $30 for patrons.