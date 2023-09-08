SPOKANE, Wash. — At the serene shores of the Little Spokane River, this past summer marked a historic moment when the Tribe, alongside newfound allies, embarked on a journey that transcends time. They ventured to reclaim a river that once teemed with life.
Our ancestors spoke of a river so abundant with fish that it appeared you could simply walk across their backs to the other side. Picture crystal-clear waters, where, in a mere five minutes, thousands of fish would glide by. These salmon tales, passed down through generations, have endured long after the fish themselves disappeared.
The Decline and the Turning Point:
The golden era of salmon slowed to a crawl in 1866 when fish wheels downstream began to strip the river of its life. Then came the dams – the first in 1909 – sealing off access to the Little Spokane in a matter of years. The once-thriving salmon vanished from these waters.
A Glorious Return:
More than a century later, a momentous question emerged: Could the salmon ever return? The answer was a resounding yes. It's hard to put into words just how significant this day was. Approximately 100 individuals gathered together to witness and participate in the release of 50 adult summer Chinook salmon into the Little Spokane. This release symbolizes the culmination of a multi-agency collaboration between the Spokane Tribe, government entities, and the Inland Northwest Land Conservancy.
A Natural Habitat Reclaimed:
Why the Little Spokane River? It boasts pristine conditions for salmon habitation. Cold, clear waters from the aquifer, ample cobbles for spawning, and a variety of off-channel habitats to safeguard the fish during high flows make it a truly ideal location. The potential for a highly productive ecosystem is now within reach.
A Return to Identity:
For the past century, the absence of salmon in the Spokane region has left a void in the community's identity. Pat Moses, Spokane Tribe Elder, reflects on the stories passed down about salmon fishing and the cultural significance it held. However, without the physical presence of the salmon, the connection had faded. It was like holding onto echoes of a bygone era.
Building Trust and Unity:
Tribe historian Warren Saylor underscores the decades-long effort to rebuild trust and cultivate relationships with individuals in politics. This arduous journey has finally culminated in the restoration of salmon to Spokane streams. It required open hearts, an eagerness to learn, and an understanding that the benefits extend to everyone.