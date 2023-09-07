SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife will be partnering with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians to host their annual free national hunting and fishing day on Sept. 30.
The event will at Camp Cowles in Pend Oreille County at 4161 N. Shore Diamond Lake Rd from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
Anyone who attends can enjoy educational displays and hands-on activities like:
- Trout fishing, fly tying, rod and reel casting practice
- Flint knapping, making plaster animal track casts and fish prints
- Demonstrations by invasive mussel-detecting dogs
- A "back county" camp featuring horses and mules
- Shooting department-owned archery equipment, pellet guns, .22 rifles and 20-gauge shotguns
“This family-oriented event is a great way to introduce youth to outdoor recreation they may not get to experience otherwise, such as target shooting, hunting, fishing, and outdoor-focused activities and crafts,” said David Whipple, WDFW hunter education section manager.
The national shooting foundation originally created national hunting and fishing day to celebrate the conservation successes of hunter and anglers.
Now it is a "great opportunity to receive training, guidance, and encouragement from certified Hunter Education Instructors, Master Hunters, and Range Safety Officers,” said Whipple.
The first 500 youth participants will receive a reusable drawstring bag with several safety-related items.
If you are interested in attending the event is free! The WDWF does ask that you pre-register your child for the event on their website to ensure there are enough materials and giveaways for all participants.