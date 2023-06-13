SPOKANE, Wash. — Are you interested in stopping at some of the best gardens in the Spokane area? The Inland Empire Gardeners are hosting the 22nd Annual Spokane in Bloom garden tour that will be showcasing 6 outstanding gardens on June 17.
Tickets are $15, and are only available for purchase online on their website. The ticket will get you access to all 6 gardens and the bonus stops after the tour!
- Feel the Earth Garden
- 3721 E 35th Ave
- Taste the Rain Garden
- 5219 S Sunward Dr
- Smell the Flowers Garden
- 3311 E 65th Ave
- Feed Your Senses Garden
- 2107 E 15th Ave
- Hear the Wind Garden
- 2020 E 23rd Ave
- Watch Things Grow Garden
- 414 W 23rd Ave
After you visit all these amazing gardens, there is a bonus stop at Barn & Bloom Garden Nursery at 4010 E Jamieson Rd. There will be garden related vendors, artists, live music, and the Good 'Dilla Food Truck.
To make it even better, Bloom Coffee Co. will have a special for the event. If you visit their coffee stand on June 17 from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m., you can buy one coffee drink and get one free!
For more information about the gardens or the vendors attending, visit their website HERE.