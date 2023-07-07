HAYDEN, Idaho — The annual Hayden Days Celebration that will include a parade and many fun activities for all ages will be held on July 28-29 at Hayden City Park.
The event will take place at 8930 N Government Way in Hayden. On July 28, the activities and events will take place from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on July 29 will be held at 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.
Applications for the Hayden Days Parade are still being accepted until July 24. If there is still room after that date there will be a $10 late fee.
The events that will take place over these two days include:
- The annual Hayden Days Parade
- Hayden Days Car Show
- Live entertainment:
- Kelly Hughes Ban on July 28
- Rhythm Dawgs on July 29
- "Hayden's Got Talent" show
- Hayden Senior Center beer garden
- Many children's activities!
- Games
- Pony rides
- Activities
- And food/craft vendors!
For parade applications or more information on Hayden Days events and activities, call (208) 209-1080 or visit the City of Hayden web page HERE.