Hayden days celebration accepting applications to be in parade until July 24

HAYDEN, Idaho — The annual Hayden Days Celebration that will include a parade and many fun activities for all ages will be held on July 28-29 at Hayden City Park.

The event will take place at 8930 N Government Way in Hayden. On July 28, the activities and events will take place from 2:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. and on July 29 will be held at 10:00 a.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Applications for the Hayden Days Parade are still being accepted until July 24. If there is still room after that date there will be a $10 late fee.

The events that will take place over these two days include:

  • The annual Hayden Days Parade
  • Hayden Days Car Show
  • Live entertainment:
    • Kelly Hughes Ban on July 28
    • Rhythm Dawgs on July 29
  • "Hayden's Got Talent" show
  • Hayden Senior Center beer garden
  • Many children's activities!
    • Games
    • Pony rides
    • Activities
  • And food/craft vendors!

For parade applications or more information on Hayden Days events and activities, call (208) 209-1080 or visit the City of Hayden web page HERE.

