SPOKANE, Wash. — With the weather getting warmer all around the U.S., people who own little furry friends need to remember that they get hot too!
According to the US National Weather Service Spokane, they have advised the public about the hot weather that the weekend brings. The hottest day is going to be in the high 90s to low 100s.
Now for us that is very hot, but think about when you take your dog out to go to the bathroom or possibly on a walk. That is very hot for their paws and could damage their pads.
Here is a simple rule to remember, if you can't place your hand on the surface for 7 seconds that it is too hot for you dog.
If the air temperature is 90 degrees that means the concrete is 125 degrees and the asphalt is 140 degrees! In Spokane, we have been averaging close to 90 degrees, these temperatures are too hot for pups to be walking around outside.
Dogs are also prone to heat exhaustion as well, so make sure their water bowl is always full. Symptoms of heat exhaustion include collapsing, drowsiness, weakness, vomiting, diarrhea, heavy panting and dribbling.
One of the main ways dogs develop heat stroke is by being left in a hot car. No matter how long they may be in there, 5 minutes to an hour, that is too long. Cars rise in temperature quick, if its 90 degrees outside the car will feel like 100 - 105 degrees.
As the temperatures continue to rise make sure you have your pups best interest in mind! Make sure they always have water, are never alone in the car and that if they are walking on the hot ground it is either earlier in the day or they have shoes on!