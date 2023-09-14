Oktoberfest
Autumn is coming, and you know what that means: fall markets and festivals, of course! 

That's right, it's time to air out your lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate the season in style! With fall markets, fairs, and Oktoberfests, your calendar is sure to be jam-packed with plenty of fun for fall. 

Despite the name, several Oktoberfest events kick off this month in northern Idaho and eastern Washington. If you're looking for some good music and even better brews, we've got just this list for you.

Washington

Oktoberfest in Leavenworth - Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and 13-14

52nd Annual Odessa Deutschesfest - Sept. 14-17

First-ever Davtoberfest - Sept. 16, Spokane

No-Li Oktoberfest - Sept. 16, Spokane

West End Oktoberfest - Sept. 16-17, Spokane

Spokane Fresh Hops Festival - Sept. 30, Spokane

German-American Society Oktoberfest - Sept. 30, Spokane

WSECU Fall Fest - Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Spokane

Oktoberfest Charity Family Fun Night - Oct. 26, Spokane

Idaho

Oktoberfest - Sept. 15-16, Coeur d'Alene

Lavender Sun Fall Festival - Sept. 16, Coeur d'Alene

Rocktoberfest! - Sept. 30, Moscow

Oktoberfest - Oct. 3, Sandpoint

Moscowberfest - Oct. 7, Moscow

Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, Priest River

8th Annual Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, Harrison

MCPAWS Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, McCall

Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, Snake River

Remember to drink responsibly at these events, and to plan for a designated driver or rideshare! Some events are all-ages, whereas others may have age restrictions. Check the event pages for more details!