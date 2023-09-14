Autumn is coming, and you know what that means: fall markets and festivals, of course!
That's right, it's time to air out your lederhosen and dirndls to celebrate the season in style! With fall markets, fairs, and Oktoberfests, your calendar is sure to be jam-packed with plenty of fun for fall.
Despite the name, several Oktoberfest events kick off this month in northern Idaho and eastern Washington. If you're looking for some good music and even better brews, we've got just this list for you.
Washington
Oktoberfest in Leavenworth - Sept. 29-30, Oct. 6-7 and 13-14
52nd Annual Odessa Deutschesfest - Sept. 14-17
First-ever Davtoberfest - Sept. 16, Spokane
No-Li Oktoberfest - Sept. 16, Spokane
West End Oktoberfest - Sept. 16-17, Spokane
Spokane Fresh Hops Festival - Sept. 30, Spokane
German-American Society Oktoberfest - Sept. 30, Spokane
WSECU Fall Fest - Sept. 30-Oct. 1, Spokane
Oktoberfest Charity Family Fun Night - Oct. 26, Spokane
Idaho
Oktoberfest - Sept. 15-16, Coeur d'Alene
Lavender Sun Fall Festival - Sept. 16, Coeur d'Alene
Rocktoberfest! - Sept. 30, Moscow
Oktoberfest - Oct. 3, Sandpoint
Moscowberfest - Oct. 7, Moscow
Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, Priest River
8th Annual Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, Harrison
MCPAWS Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, McCall
Oktoberfest - Oct. 7, Snake River
Remember to drink responsibly at these events, and to plan for a designated driver or rideshare! Some events are all-ages, whereas others may have age restrictions. Check the event pages for more details!