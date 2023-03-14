COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Today is March 14, also known as International Pi Day! Math nerds and pie lovers, this is your day.
Pi is a mathematical constant, representing the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter, which equals just over three no matter the circle's size.
The number is infamous, however, for its seemingly infinite, non-repeating decimals. While it is often shortened to 3.141592654 or 3.14 for ease of use, the number itself is now known to carry on without repeat for at least 31 trillion digits. Yes, trillion.
Most fractions either divide cleanly, like 1/4 = 0.25, or the decimal points eventually repeat endlessly, as with 1/3 = 0.3333... or 0.3̅ .
To date, no repeating decimal pattern has been found in pi, and not for lack of trying!
As March 14 is 3.14, this is a day for mathematical celebration! And what better way to celebrate pi than with pie?
A few nationwide businesses, like 7-11 and Papa Murphy's, offer special deals on "pie" today, including pizza pies. Local businesses often get in on the fun, too!
Beans & Pie in Coeur d'Alene, a local bakery specializing in pie, is releasing two of their summer handpie flavors for the day to celelbrate, as well as launching a brand new flavor! As if that news wasn't sweet enough, they're offering three handpies for only $14. For those who want to test their smarts before dessert, a Pi reciting contest will be held, and the winner who recites the most digits form memory wins a free pie.
For more information on these delightful deals, visit the Bean & Pie website!