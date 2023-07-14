DEER PARK, Wash. - It's going to be a scorcher this weekend, with the first triple digit day of the year in the forecast. If you're looking for a fun—and fragrant—way to cool down, consider heading out to Evening Light Lavender Farm for the 7th annual U-Pick Lavender Festival!
On July 15-16, head to 5552 south Wallbridge Road in Deer Park between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to enjoy a fun day on the farm! Just be sure to wear sunscreen and stay hydrated while you're out.
Located in the Wild Rose Prairie neighborhood, Evening Light is open April through October and is brimming with lavender. In fact, with over 24,000 plants, it is the largest certified organic lavender farm in the United States!
If you've only considered lavender as a scent for soaps and perfume, you're in for a treat!
Part of the Lamiaceae family, which includes plants like mint, sage, and thyme, lavender was often used medicinally in the past, as well as for pest control. Today, it's frequently distilled into essential oil and used in balms, soap, and perfumes. And it's seen heavy use in the kitchen within both sweet and savory dishes! It can be steeped or added as flavor to beverages like lemonade or tea, or incorporated into dish itself. The buds can add a floral sweetness in confections, while the stems are like a milder rosemary.
If you pick a bundle and aren't sure where to start, you can't go wrong with lavender shortbread thumbprint cookies, with either chocolate or lemon jam in the center!
In addition to picking your own bundles of lavender, you'll find local vendors and artisans, live music, and plenty of lavender products to peruse. Not to mention an ice cool glass of lavender lemonade or tea, and even lavender ice cream!
General admission tickets are $10, and kids under 10 get in for free. You can purchase in advance online through Friday, or in person the day of!
For the true lavender fanatics, you can purchase the Lavender Lover's Package for $40 online through Friday, which includes a small bundle of lavender from the U-pick field, a lavender sachet, a cone or dish of lavender ice cream, one lavender beverage, and a Lavender Days t-shirt!
So whether you're a lavender lover or a just looking for a relaxing way to spend the weekend, it's sure to be a treat at this year's Lavender Festival!