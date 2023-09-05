BELLEVUE, Wash. - Master builders and LEGO lovers, get ready for the return of BrickCon, the largest LEGO convention in the Pacific Northwest!
The convention will take place this weekend, Sept. 9-10. For its 22nd annual event, BrickCon will move away from its traditional home at the Seattle Center and set up at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue. The change of venue will allow more space for exhibits, vendors, and visitors.
With nearly 500 attendees from around the globe showing of hundreds of LEGO models, attendees are guaranteed a jaw-dropping display of creativity and skill!
If that isn't enough to pique your interest, perhaps the special autograph sessions with the cast of the upcoming LEGO Masters television show will.
And of course, who could forget the beloved Battle Bricks tournament, where LEGO robots square off in an arena in a fight to the top. This year, the real-life robot Big Dill will be on display at the competition too!
So LEGO fans, grab your friends, family, or coworkers and get ready for a trip to Bellevue! Tickets are available online at the BrickCon website.