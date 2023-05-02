SPOKANE, Wash. - This year, May 3 marks 120 years since famous sing and actor Bing Crosby was born, and Spokane is celebrating in style with a "Swing with Bing" dance and dinner at The Davenport!
Born in Tacoma, Washington as the middle of seven children, Crosby and his family would move to Spokane when he was 3 years old. There, he attended Gonzaga High School (now known as Gonzaga Preparatory School) before going on to graduate from Gonzaga University in the early 1920s. While he did not graduate, he was awarded an honorary doctorate's degree from the university in 1939.
Crosby's love of the stage began when he took a summer job as a property boy at the Spokane Auditorium, where he watched performers entertain the crowds and put on spectacular shows. From there, he began performing in a band with high schoolers in 1923, with the group even performing on the KHQ radio program. After two years, the group disbanded, and he travelled to Los Angeles to become a rising star.
As one of the most influential singers of the 20th century, as well as a prolific movie and television actor, Crosby was considered one of the first multimedia stars. To this day, he's known across the globe. But here in his hometown, Spokanites remember him with fondness and pride.
So what better way to celebrate his legacy than with a night of dancing and dinner?
The Davenport is hosting "Swing with Bing" on Saturday, May 6, presented by Sacha's Supper Club! Tickets range from $35-$150, and guests receive a discounted price to "ride the elevator home" and enjoy an overnight stay at the hotel.
The doors to the Grand Pennington Ballroom open at 6 p.m. for cocktails, but the music doesn't start until 7.
Go back in time for an evening of "old Hollywood nostalgia" with 40s glam, with a swing orchestra, cocktails, and a delicious three-course meal pulled from the Davenport's archives to celebrate Bing Crosby's 120th birthday.
Come gussied up in your best 40s and 50s-inspired attire and get ready to cut a rug! Worried you'll be a dead hoofer instead of a ducky shincracker? No worries! For just a dime, a dance host will lead you on the floor so you can confidently show off your moves.
For more information on the event and reserve your seat, visit The Davenport's website!