SPOKANE, Wash. - Sept. 19 is National Voter Registration Day, and Spokane is marking the occasion by painting a new "free the vote" mural to celebrate the restoration of voting rights for individuals with past felony convictions.
From 4-8 p.m. at the American Indian Community Center on west Indiana Ave., talented artists will work on the mural, with chances for the community to join in as well. There will also be vendors and food stands, live music and, of course, opportunities to learn more and register to vote!
In January of 2021, HB 1078 took effect, restoring voter eligibility to person convicted of a felony who have been released from incarceration. It was a move widely celebrated by former inmates, activists, and lawmakers alike, who seek to reduce recidivism and help people reintegrate back into their communities in meaningful and engaged ways.
Research suggests former inmates aiming to reintegrate into daily life face many large obstacles, from restrictions on employment, societal stigma, fewer housing opportunities, loss of parental rights and more. For those who served time for felony offenses, the right to vote was also previously revoked.
This can often leave people feeling they have no options or resentful, increasing the likelihood of reoffending.
Many factors contribute to recidivism. The Department of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Florida Atlantic University looked at numerous studies on community reentry and recidivism and proposed a model of "civic engagement" for effective, safe, and lasting reintegration of former inmates into their communities.
The restriction of rights after serving their sentence, experts argue, limits the ability of released inmates to meaningfully contribute to and meaningfully engage with their community.
"...Such restrictions can be justified only by the view that they represent additional punishments that are somehow 'deserved'—though such a retributive justice policy and philosophy appears to have reached even beyond the bounds of what some might label 'just punishment,'" stated FAU researchers.
They argued the debt owed by offenders to their victims and the community is not best met by inflicting harm on the offender, but through restorative justice principles, encouraging lawbreakers to "make good by doing good."
The community itself has reason to want recidivism rates to lower. On average, the per-inmate cost of incarceration is over $31,000 each year in taxpayer dollars. With a recidivism rate of over 40 percent, the U.S. is among the highest nations in the world for reincarcerated offenders, creating substantial cost for Americans everywhere.
It's too soon to know how effective HB 1078 will be in Washington, but around 26,000 individuals became eligible to register to vote in 2022. It's a change members of Free the Vote Washington and the Civil Survival Project celebrate.
The group will also install two additional murals this month in Yakima and Tacoma. For more information on FTVW and their upcoming events, visit their website!