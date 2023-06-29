OLYMPIA, Wash. — More families can access and explore Washington state parks than ever before. The check out Washington program has expanded, providing 500 adventure packs with discover passes to libraries statewide.
The program has expanded into new regions including Bellingham Public Library, Ellensburg Public Library, Fort Vancouver Regional Library and Whatcom County Library.
The check out Washington program provides adventure packs and discover passes for check out with a library card. This increases access to public land for families who might otherwise not have the tools or resources to visit.
When library users checkout their adventure pack, they will receive a discover pass that provides free parking along with:
- Educational materials
- Set of three laminated pocket guides about Washington trees, wildlife and birds
- high-quality set of binoculars
"We're expanding park access for those who most need it, because interest in the program is skyrocketing," said John Floberg, Foundation Executive Director.
Last summer the program circulated to 3,728 library patrons. This year, program materials will be translated into Spanish and Somali to further expand the number of library users.
If you are interested in this program, check out one of these libraries near you:
- Bellingham Public Library
- Ellensburg Public Library
- Fairchild Airforce Base Library
- Fort Vancouver Regional Library
- Joint Base Lewis-McChord Libraries
- King County Library System
- North Central Regional Library
- Pierce County Library System
- Spokane County Library District
- Spokane Public Library
- Tacoma Public Library
- Timberland Regional Library
- Whatcom County Library
- Yakima Valley Libraries
For more information on Check out Washington Program visit their website.