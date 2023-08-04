HAYDEN, Idaho — The City of Hayden's Veterans Commission is accepting nominations for their 2023 distinguished veteran award.
The commission will be honoring this local distinguished military veteran on November 11 during the annual Hayden Veterans Day Ceremony.
If you are wanting to nominate a veteran, submit a 1-2 page biography describing the highlights of the candidate's military experience and subsequent continued service to the local community. All nominations must be submitted by September 29.
The chosen veteran will be the individual who best shows the spirit of "duty, honor and country" both during their tour of military service and in continued service to the Hayden are community.
The nominated veteran may be from any branch of the military, be male or female and have been enlisted, a warrant officer or a commissioned officer. All candidates must also possess an Honorable Discharge and have no felony convictions.
The chosen veteran must agree to participate in the Hayden’s Veterans Ceremony on November 11 at 11:00 a.m., as well as the Hayden Days “Hometown Heroes/Military Appreciation” Parade on July 29 and the Hayden Lights Parade on December 2.
If you are wanting to nominate a veteran, visit the City of Hayden website HERE. You can email the completed forms to koestreicher@cityofhaydenid.us or drop off them off at the City of Hayden Veterans Commission located at 8930 N. Government Way.