HAYDEN, Idaho — The City of Hayden is partnering with the Kootenai Humane Society for the 4th Annual Dog Days of Summer-Fest!
The event will be on Saturday, June 24 from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. at Stoddard Park.
This is a family-friendly event and is free for all ages! You are also welcome to bring your dogs to enjoy Stoddard Park and one of Hayden’s newest playgrounds!
The event will include:
- Bouncy houses donated by Jump for Joy
- Food sold by PJ’s Dawgs and more
- KCSD K9 Demo at 12:00 p.m.
- AKC Canine Good Citizen Testing at 12:30
- And even more!
Donations will be accepted at the event, and all proceeds will go towards funding additional amenities at Pawfoot Dog Park on Lancaster Road.
There will be a great giveaway with raffle prizes and goodie bags that are being donated by local companies and Idaho Central Credit Union.
For more information about the event, visit the City of Hayden web page or contact the Hayden Recreation & Community Events Department at (208) 209-1080 or email koestreicher@cityofhaydenid.us.