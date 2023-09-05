NINE MILE FALLS, Wash. — To honor our fallen heroes for 9/11, March for the Fallen is hosting both team and individual runs with events that will be held after.
The event will take place on Sept. 9th starting at the Seven Mile Trailhead and finish near Riverside State Park.
The race will have a competitive 15.6k Ruck which can be done individually or as a team. All individuals who compete will need to be wearing a bag that weighs at least 35 pounds.
If you are competing in a team, each runner will need to have their own pack weighing 35 pounds or more. As you are finding a team, keep in mind that everyone needs to start and finish together.
Awards will be given after the 15.6k Ruck for the:
- Fastest Individual Time for men and women
- Heaviest Individual Weight for men and women
- Best Team Time
- and Heaviest Combined Team Weight
There are options for others who may not want to do this challenging of a race. March for the Fallen is also offering a 5, 10 and 15k non-competitive walk, run or ruck!
Individuals, families, kids and leashed dogs are all welcome to participate in this section of the event.
The course will begin at the Seven Mile military training area and will continue along the Centennial Trail, bordering the Spokane River.
As you ruck it, run it or walk it, the course will be fully supported, and lined with 350+ banners honoring post 9/11 fallen heroes from the Pacific Northwest.
If you are interested, it is $35 to sign up for any of these races. Make sure to register soon and pick your race packets up on Sept. 7 from 12:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at 15318 E. Indiana Ave in Spokane Valley.
In your packet you will receive a race shirt and personalized dog tags.
To find out more information about this event and to sign up, use the link HERE!