LEWISTON, Idaho - The Bert Lipps Pool, originally slated to open for the season on Monday, will delay its opening due to debris from last week's rains and flooding.
According to the City of Lewiston, the debris caused an imbalanced water composition, which their team is working to correct. The pool is expected to open later in the week.
The City will reevaluate the pool's condition and update the situation at 9 a.m., noon, and 4 p.m. each day until it is deemed ready to open.
"We appreciate your patience as we work to ensure Bert Lipps Pool is ready for your enjoyment," the City stated in a release.
This delay is for Bert Lipps Pool only, as Orchards Pool was not affected in the same way. Starting today, hours at Orchards Pool will be:
- General swim: Monday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
- Family swim: Monday-Sunday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
- Saturday swims are free for families and children under 16
The cost is $2 per person. The full schedule for private lessons, public classes, and passes for purchase can be found online at the City's website!
For more information, visit the Aquatics section of Living Lewiston, your quarterly city magazine and program guide, available at all public facilities, or online!