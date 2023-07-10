DEER PARK, Wash. — The Deer Park community will be hosting their 102nd annual settlers weekend!
The event will take place on July 22 - 23 and will be packed full of things to do and see.
To start the weekend, at 10:00 a.m. on July 22 the main settler's parade will start at various locations on East Crawford and run through Main Ave to Fourth Street.
Following the parade from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m., there will be food, crafts and commercial booths that will be at Mix Park.
During that time at Mix Park, there will be many class and family reunions that are scheduled as well as community fun!
At 1:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. the official settlers day program begins. This is where they will be announcing parade awards and more.
To finish of your night, the Clayton Rodeo will be staring at 7:30 p.m. at the Clayton Fairgrounds. The rodeo will also be on July 21 as well at the same time.
To finish off the weekend, churches in the Deer Park area will be gathering together for a worship service at 10:30 a.m. at Mix Park on July 23.
The worship team will be made up of members from different churches along with a guest speaker. Following the service there will be a community-wide potluck.
Everyone is welcome and make sure to bring your own chairs, blanket and food to share for the potluck. Beverages will be provided at the event for all.
Settlers day in Deer Park is one of the oldest continuous community celebrations in the State of Washington.
If you have any general questions about the event, call Sue at (509) 276-2433. If you are interested in being in the parade or having a booth, visit their website here to submit those forms!