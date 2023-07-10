Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms across the Columbia Basin through Evening... .A cold front will bring thunderstorms to the Columbia Basin through the evening. The dry conditions and any lightning strikes can produce new fires in the area. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR THUNDERSTORMS FOR FOOTHILLS OF NORTHEAST WASHINGTON, COLUMBIA BASIN, SPOKANE AREA AND PALOUSE... * Affected Area: Fire Weather Zone 701 Foothills of Northeast Washington (Zone 701), Fire Weather Zone 707 Western Columbia Basin (Zone 707) and Fire Weather Zone 708 Eastern Columbia Basin -Palouse -Spokane Area (Zone 708). * Thunderstorms: Isolated dry thunderstorms, LAL 3. * Outflow Winds: 25 to 35 mph from nearby storms. * Impacts: Combined with dry fuels, dry lightning strikes will lead to new fire starts and rapidly spreading with gusty winds. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of dry lightning strikes and dry fuels can contribute to fire potential. &&