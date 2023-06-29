The week of June 26 to July 3 marks national tire safety week. To promote this occasion, Discount Tire will be offering safety tips and services in their stores to help keep drivers safe on the road this summer.
If you go into one of their stores, complimentary tire safety and tire pressure checks will be available to any driver that visits.
The U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association's (USTMA) annual summer initiative reminds drivers of the critical importance of checking their tires and wheels before they hit the roads.
A study done by USTMA reported that 70% of drivers have not checked their tire pressure in the last 30 days. Experts recommended to check tire pressure at lease once a month.
For the summer driving season, it is important to keep a couple things in mind:
- Know the age of your tires
- Check your trunk for tire inflation kits
- Shop and get a tire safety check before heading out on a long trip
If you are wanting to take part in tire safety week, there are 1,100 stores in 37 states that are participating. To help save wait times, customers are encouraged to book an appointment online HERE.