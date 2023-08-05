OLYMPIA, Wash. — Iconic musician Dolly Parton will be coming to Washington state to celebrate her Imagination Library as it has achieved statewide coverage!
On Sept. 21, 2022, her Imagination Library program was instituted in Spokane County. At the time about 31,000 children in the county were eligible for the program.
Well, now her program has grown even bigger!
Her program provides free age-appropriate books each month for children enrolled. The program allows children from ages birth - five years old!
Currently in Washington, there are more than 65,000 children enrolled in her program and the Imagination Library has gifted over 1.6 million books every month.
While growing up, Parton's father was illiterate and this inspired her to start this program. It started in her hometown of Sevier County, Tennessee and it has expanded from then.
Outside of Washington, her program spans five countries and in March she surpassed 200 million books gifted to children worldwide.
“We welcome the great Dolly Parton to celebrate our statewide program and promote registration for our youngest learners into the Imagination Library," said Inslee. "It is important to get high-quality books to children from a young age and ensure that their families, and their unique races, ethnicities, and identities are well-represented among the selection of books.”
On August 15, Gov. Jay Inslee and Lt. Gov. Denny Heck as "Imagination Library of Washington Day." They will be holding an event at 2:30 p.m. that is invite only. But they will be broadcasted and streamed live.
If you would like to register your child for this program you can sign up online HERE! Also, if you are wanting to see the full book list, you can visit the Imagination Library website here.