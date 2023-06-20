SPOKANE, Wash. — Do you have a furry friend that you have to leave at home while you go to work? Well, on June 21 it is "Bring Your Dog to Work Day" and businesses around Spokane are celebrating.
This unofficial holiday is part of the Downtown Spokane Partnership's "Back to Downtown" campaign aimed at encouraging employees to return to work in-person and enjoy all of the amenities and activities only available here in the heart of our city.
Some promoted activities for this month's "Downtown Day" include:
- Doggy deals at participating retailers and restaurants
- Puppy hour at Brink West Brewing
- Pet portraits
- Pet adoptions
- West End Plaza will be hosting Doffice Games where you and your pet can win prizes
- See dogs on patrol with C.O.P.S. Spokane
- and more!
"We are thrilled to invite the public to join us for another day of downtown deals and fun on 'Bring Your Dog to Work Day,’” said Emilie Cameron, president & CEO of the DSP. “These events not only create great reasons for employees, residents and visitors alike to come downtown, but also provide an exciting opportunity to support our local businesses and celebrate the vibrant spirit of our downtown community."