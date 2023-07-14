SPOKANE, Wash. — Downtown Spokane will be celebrating national hot dog day on July 19 with Americana-themed activities and promotions!
This unofficial holiday is part of the Downtown Spokane Partnership's "Back to Downtown" campaign aimed to encourage employees to return to work in-person.
They also want everyone to enjoy all the amenities and activities only available here in the heart of the city!
This event is inspired by national hot dog day and will honor all things Americana and feature deals and specials from businesses all across downtown.
Some of the promotions and activities for Americana-inspired "Hot Dog Day" include:
- "Red, White and Blue" office photo contest
- $1 off any hot dog from "Spokane Dogs" hot dog cart
- People's Waffle "Americana Waffle"
- Brick West Brewing hot dog and beer lunch special
- Sweet Frostings Bakeshop's s'more cookies
- Off the Wall $3 naked dogs all day
- Cochinito Taqueria sinaloa dog special
"We are delighted to extend a warm invitation to the public and encourage their participation in the festivities of this month’s ‘Downtown Day'" stated Emilie Cameron, president & CEO of the Downtown Spokane Partnership. "These events not only offer a chance for employees, residents, and visitors alike to embrace lighthearted fun that strengthens our community bonds, but also provide a wonderful opportunity to support our local businesses and celebrate the lively spirit of our downtown."
For more information on national hot dog day, including a list of promotions, visit the Back to Downtown website.